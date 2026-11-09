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Home / News / Entertainment News / Suriya's 'Scene' is a hit; nears ₹120 crore worldwide
Suriya's 'Scene' is a hit; nears ₹120 crore worldwide
'Scene' box office collection after 3 days

Suriya's 'Scene' is a hit; nears ₹120 crore worldwide

By Shreya Mukherjee
Nov 09, 2026
10:25 am
What's the story

The action-comedy film Scene, starring Suriya, has crossed the ₹60 crore mark in India on its third day of release. The movie raked in a net of ₹23.25 crore across 6,001 shows on Sunday alone, taking its total net collection to an impressive ₹62.75 crore so far. The film's domestic gross collections now stand at a whopping ₹72.9 crore, and the worldwide gross collection has reached a staggering ₹116.65 crore!

Collection surge

'Scene' regional collection

Scene's Day 3 collection of ₹23.25 crore marks a 14.3% increase from Day 2's ₹20.35 crore. The film has been performing exceptionally well across languages, with the Tamil version contributing significantly to its earnings.

On Sunday alone, the Tamil version collected ₹19.25 crore from 4,557 shows, while the Telugu version added another ₹4 crore from 1,444 shows!

Box office dominance

Film's collections improved despite a reduction in screenings

Scene has been dominating the box office since its release, with a steady increase in collections.

The film opened with a gross of ₹22.25 crore in India on Friday and improved to ₹23.65 crore on Saturday, despite a slight reduction in screenings.

The domestic occupancy also increased from 55% to 62.5%, indicating stronger audience turnout rather than just additional show availability!

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Record potential

'Scene' is set to finish the weekend with ₹120+ crore

With overseas collections for Day 3 still coming in, Scene could finish its opening weekend at ₹120 crore or more.

The film's strong performance in the domestic market and overseas has set it on a path to potentially break records for an opening weekend.

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