Suriya's 'Scene' is a hit; nears ₹120 crore worldwide

Scene's Day 3 collection of ₹23.25 crore marks a 14.3% increase from Day 2's ₹20.35 crore. The film has been performing exceptionally well across languages, with the Tamil version contributing significantly to its earnings.

On Sunday alone, the Tamil version collected ₹19.25 crore from 4,557 shows, while the Telugu version added another ₹4 crore from 1,444 shows!