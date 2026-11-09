Suriya's 'Scene' is a hit; nears ₹120 crore worldwide
What's the story
The action-comedy film Scene, starring Suriya, has crossed the ₹60 crore mark in India on its third day of release. The movie raked in a net of ₹23.25 crore across 6,001 shows on Sunday alone, taking its total net collection to an impressive ₹62.75 crore so far. The film's domestic gross collections now stand at a whopping ₹72.9 crore, and the worldwide gross collection has reached a staggering ₹116.65 crore!
Collection surge
'Scene' regional collection
Scene's Day 3 collection of ₹23.25 crore marks a 14.3% increase from Day 2's ₹20.35 crore. The film has been performing exceptionally well across languages, with the Tamil version contributing significantly to its earnings.
On Sunday alone, the Tamil version collected ₹19.25 crore from 4,557 shows, while the Telugu version added another ₹4 crore from 1,444 shows!
Box office dominance
Film's collections improved despite a reduction in screenings
Scene has been dominating the box office since its release, with a steady increase in collections.
The film opened with a gross of ₹22.25 crore in India on Friday and improved to ₹23.65 crore on Saturday, despite a slight reduction in screenings.
The domestic occupancy also increased from 55% to 62.5%, indicating stronger audience turnout rather than just additional show availability!
Record potential
'Scene' is set to finish the weekend with ₹120+ crore
With overseas collections for Day 3 still coming in, Scene could finish its opening weekend at ₹120 crore or more.
The film's strong performance in the domestic market and overseas has set it on a path to potentially break records for an opening weekend.