Schweighart reveals miscarriage during Miss Grand International All Stars competition
Entertainment
Imelda Schweighart, a 30-year-old beauty queen from the Philippines, shared that she suffered a miscarriage while competing in the Miss Grand International All Stars pageant, which wrapped up on May 30.
She placed 43rd in the preliminary round and posted about her experience on Instagram, thanking her partner Rafael Thibault for being there for her.
Schweighart thanks Thibault for Noah's care
In her heartfelt post, Imelda said, "Losing our baby might have been the worse out of joining this competition but in God's timing we will have one again " She also thanked Rafael for caring for her son Noah.
Imelda later reassured fans that she's doing okay now: "Im fine everyone.. the worse [sic] parts are over."