Scorpions cancel India tour due to band members' medical issues
Scorpions, the legendary German rock band, has called off its much-awaited four-city India tour because of unexpected medical issues among the band members.
The "Coming Home" world tour was set to start in Shillong on April 21, 2026, and would have marked their first visit to India since 2007.
BookMyShow Live apologizes, refunds India tickets
The shows, organized by BookMyShow Live, included stops in Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
All tickets will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days.
The organizers apologized for the disappointment and shared that Scorpions is still hoping to perform in India when things get better.
Lead singer Klaus Meine had earlier said, "We still enjoy what we're doing. We're still very passionate about things and very excited to go on this road ahead," so fingers crossed for a future comeback!