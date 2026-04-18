Scorpions cancel India tour due to band members' medical issues

BookMyShow Live apologizes, refunds India tickets

The shows, organized by BookMyShow Live, included stops in Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

All tickets will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days.

The organizers apologized for the disappointment and shared that Scorpions is still hoping to perform in India when things get better.

Lead singer Klaus Meine had earlier said, "We still enjoy what we're doing. We're still very passionate about things and very excited to go on this road ahead," so fingers crossed for a future comeback!