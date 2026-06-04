Scott and Merchant associated with ₹28cr Richard Mille watch Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Travis Scott and Radhika Merchant have both been associated with the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire, a watch that costs about ₹28 crore (about $3 million) and is limited to just 10 pieces worldwide.

It's not just a flex; this timepiece blends wild engineering with luxury, making it a collector's dream.