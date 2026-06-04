Scott and Merchant associated with ₹28cr Richard Mille watch
Entertainment
Travis Scott and Radhika Merchant have both been associated with the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire, a watch that costs about ₹28 crore (about $3 million) and is limited to just 10 pieces worldwide.
It's not just a flex; this timepiece blends wild engineering with luxury, making it a collector's dream.
Skeletonized flying tourbillon in sapphire case
The watch features a skeletonized flying tourbillon inside a sapphire case, crafted with more than 1,000 hours of precise work.
Its design draws inspiration from Gothic architecture and water waves, coming in clear, blue, and pink variants.
Built with grade 5 titanium and red gold, materials usually found in high-tech industries, it also sports bold straps for extra style points.