Scott Pelley accuses Bari Weiss of 'murdering' '60 Minutes'
Longtime CBS correspondent Scott Pelley openly accused CBS News head Bari Weiss of "She's murdering '60 Minutes.' She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it and she's doing exactly that." during a tense Monday meeting.
This happened as Nick Bilton was introduced as the new executive producer, following the exit of key team members Tanya Simon, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega.
Bari Weiss's vision faces pushback
Pelley questioned Bilton's experience and criticized recent firings as harsh, also saying Weiss lacked the right background for her role.
While Bilton defended Weiss's commitment to the show, staff applauded Pelley's remarks.
Weiss wants to refresh 60 Minutes with "building a show that thrives in the 21st century" and "expanding '60 Minutes' beyond a one-hour television broadcast," but Pelley's pushback shows not everyone is on board with her vision.