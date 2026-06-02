Scott Pelley accuses Bari Weiss of 'murdering' '60 Minutes'

Bari Weiss's vision faces pushback

Pelley questioned Bilton's experience and criticized recent firings as harsh, also saying Weiss lacked the right background for her role.

While Bilton defended Weiss's commitment to the show, staff applauded Pelley's remarks.

Weiss wants to refresh 60 Minutes with "building a show that thrives in the 21st century" and "expanding '60 Minutes' beyond a one-hour television broadcast," but Pelley's pushback shows not everyone is on board with her vision.