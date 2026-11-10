Scott to miss honorary Oscars after medical procedure in London
Entertainment
Ridley Scott, the iconic director behind Gladiator and Alien, won't be at this year's honorary Oscars.
At 88, he's recovering in London after a minor medical procedure and has been told not to fly.
His representative says he's doing well and even prepared an acceptance speech for the November 15 ceremony.
Scott's wife Facio attending Governors Awards
Scott's wife Giannina Facio and family will travel to Los Angeles for the Governors Awards, where he'll be honored alongside Glenn Close and others.
Even while recovering, Scott isn't slowing down: he has a Treasure Island adaptation set for next year and is executive producing Blade Runner 2099, which drops on Prime Video later this month.