ScoutOP hints feelings for Gill on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, ScoutOP surprised everyone by hinting at his feelings for fellow contestant Love Gill.
He used sign language during a chat with Yung DSA and said, "Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi" (you should be friends before anything else), which got people talking, especially since he's said to be in a relationship outside the house.
Fans criticize ScoutOP over Hiranandani reports
Fans had criticized ScoutOP online, with some calling out ScoutOP for possibly hurting Kaashvi Hiranandani, the gaming creator he's reportedly dating.
The buzz around his bond with Gill has only added more drama to this season.
If you want to catch all the twists, Bigg Boss 20 airs daily at 9pm on JioHotstar and 10:30pm on Colours TV.