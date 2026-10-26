ScoutOP's team responds after 'Bigg Boss 20' Hiranandani, Gill spat
Entertainment
ScoutOP's team has spoken up after drama on Bigg Boss 20, where host Rohit Shetty and a heated moment between ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani and contestant Love Gill stirred controversy.
Kaashvi called Gill manipulative, but ScoutOP's team says he's always seen Gill as a sister and hopes viewers look at his full journey.
Hiranandani apologizes as Gill's team responds
After things blew up, Kaashvi apologized for her words, saying she didn't mean to hurt Gill.
Meanwhile, Gill's team pushed back against what they called an unfair attack on her character and highlighted that she set clear boundaries with ScoutOP.
All this has been tough on Gill and her family as BB20 keeps everyone watching.