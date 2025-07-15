Sean 'Diddy' Combs enrolls in prison self-help programs
Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently in rehab at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he waits for his sentencing.
He's enrolled in the STOP Program, which focuses on preventing sexual assault and domestic violence, and is also attending Dr. Harry K. Wexler's drug abuse program—something he'd started before his September 2024 arrest.
Sources say these steps are about personal growth.
Diddy's conviction and ongoing legal battles
Earlier this month, Diddy was convicted of two prostitution charges (each could mean up to 10 years), but cleared of sex trafficking.
His trial featured testimony from Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who accused him of abuse.
With sentencing set for October 3, he remains in custody—and on top of that, he's dealing with several lawsuits over alleged misconduct, all of which he denies.