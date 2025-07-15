Sean 'Diddy' Combs enrolls in prison self-help programs

Diddy's conviction and ongoing legal battles

Earlier this month, Diddy was convicted of two prostitution charges (each could mean up to 10 years), but cleared of sex trafficking.

His trial featured testimony from Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who accused him of abuse.

With sentencing set for October 3, he remains in custody—and on top of that, he's dealing with several lawsuits over alleged misconduct, all of which he denies.