'The Map That Leads to You' OTT release details revealed
Prime Video's new romantic series, The Map That Leads to You, arrives August 20, 2025.
It follows Heather (Madelyn Cline), who sets off on a post-college adventure across Europe and meets Jack (KJ Apa), a guy retracing his grandfather's journey.
Their connection grows as they explore iconic landmarks—but Jack's hiding something that could change everything.
More about the cast and crew
Alongside Cline and Apa, the cast includes Sofia Wylie, Orlando Norman, and Madison Thompson.
The series is directed by Lasse Hallstrom with writing from Les Bohem and Vera Herbert, and produced by Marty Bowen at Temple Hill Entertainment.
Expect plenty of romance, adventure vibes, and gorgeous European backdrops—perfect for your next binge session!