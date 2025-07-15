'The Map That Leads to You' OTT release details revealed Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Prime Video's new romantic series, The Map That Leads to You, arrives August 20, 2025.

It follows Heather (Madelyn Cline), who sets off on a post-college adventure across Europe and meets Jack (KJ Apa), a guy retracing his grandfather's journey.

Their connection grows as they explore iconic landmarks—but Jack's hiding something that could change everything.