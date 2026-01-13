Sean 'Diddy' Combs sells private jet after federal conviction

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the 56-year-old media mogul, has reportedly sold his Gulfstream G550 private jet just three months after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges. The sale was confirmed by People and comes following his legal troubles. The aircraft was sold in October 2025, according to a representative from Silver Air Private Jets, the company that previously managed charters for the plane.

Ownership change Gulfstream G550's ownership and registration details The Gulfstream G550, previously owned by Combs's LoveAir LLC., has undergone a change in ownership. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registry records show that the aircraft was once registered under tail number N1969C but this is no longer the case. The current tail number is T7-OKS, indicating its registration in San Marino. The exact sale price of the jet remains undisclosed but similar models are priced between $15 million and $30 million.

Jet details Combs's private jet: A closer look The 2015-built Gulfstream G550 has a matte black exterior and beige interior, with a capacity of up to 14 passengers. It is pet-friendly and comes equipped with an entertainment system. Combs was often seen boarding this custom-painted jet in the months leading up to his arrest. In March 2024, the aircraft flew from California to Antigua amid raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami by federal agents.