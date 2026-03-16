Sean Penn joins these legends with 3rd Oscar win
Entertainment
Sean Penn just picked up his third acting Oscar, winning best supporting actor for One Battle After Another.
The film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, puts Penn in rare company; only three other male actors have ever won three Oscars: Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson, and Walter Brennan.
Penn's competition this time
Penn already had Oscars for Mystic River (2004) and Milk (2009).
This time, he edged out Benicio del Toro (also from the same movie), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), alongside Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value).
One Battle After Another received multiple Academy Award nominations.
Penn skipped the ceremony
Penn skipped the ceremony entirely, not a shocker if you know him.
He has openly said he's not into awards.