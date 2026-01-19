'Landman' renewed for Season 3 

Landman, the hit drama about oil, power, and West Texas grit, has been officially renewed for a third season. The news dropped after Season 2 broke records with 9.2 million global views in just a few days—making it Paramount+'s biggest original series launch yet.

What's the show about? Inspired by the Boomtown podcast, Landman follows Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) as he navigates oil rigs, billionaires, and cartel drama in the Permian Basin.

It's gritty, fast-paced, and full of big personalities.

When and where can you watch S03? Season 3 has no confirmed premiere date yet; it may premiere around late 2026 if the show maintains its previous roughly one-year cadence.

Seasons 1 and 2's exact premiere months are not specified in the source.