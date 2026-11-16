'Beast Games' Season 3 to premiere on December 16
What's the story
The third season of the popular reality competition series, Beast Games: World Champions, will premiere on Prime Video on December 16. The new season will feature contestants from 196 countries competing for a grand prize of $5 million. The show is hosted by YouTube sensation MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), who also serves as an executive producer. It will drop three episodes initially and then two weekly episodes until January 13.
Show details
New season will be set in iconic locations
The upcoming season of Beast Games will feature a variety of new challenges that test the strength, skill, and strategy of the contestants.
The show will take place on a global stage, including iconic locations such as the Roman Colosseum and a stadium filled with tens of thousands of live audience members.
The first look at the new season teases these exciting elements.
Show dynamics
Contestants will form alliances, rivalries
In Beast Games: World Champions, contestants will form alliances that cross borders and rivalries that divide continents.
The show will explore how far they are willing to go for a chance at life-changing money, with bribes, betrayals, and twists.
Only one contestant will emerge victorious and be crowned the Beast Games world champion.
Production team
Everything to know about the show
The third season of Beast Games will be directed by Tyler Conklin, who is also a co-creator and executive producer.
The executive producers include Michael H. Miller, Rob Buchta, Chris Keiper, Josh Kulic, Michael Cruz, and Jeff Housenbold.
The show will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.