Influencers with over 5L followers earn celebrity tag

Expanded definition

Who qualifies as a celebrity?

Apart from film stars, the term now includes sportspersons, influencers, anchors, reality show winners, and even virtual human-like avatars. To qualify as a celebrity under this draft framework, one must meet at least one of the eight prescribed criteria. These include being in the top 50 rankings of any celebrity index published by a nationally reputed publication or being an actor who has played the lead role or one of the lead roles in mainstream/popular movies, serials, or web series.