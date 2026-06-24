Influencers with over 5L followers earn celebrity tag
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a new advertising code that could redefine the term "celebrity." According to a consultation paper released on Tuesday, influencers with over five lakh followers on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), etc., will be classified as a celebrity. This move is part of SEBI's effort to allow celebrity endorsements at the brand level.
Expanded definition
Who qualifies as a celebrity?
Apart from film stars, the term now includes sportspersons, influencers, anchors, reality show winners, and even virtual human-like avatars. To qualify as a celebrity under this draft framework, one must meet at least one of the eight prescribed criteria. These include being in the top 50 rankings of any celebrity index published by a nationally reputed publication or being an actor who has played the lead role or one of the lead roles in mainstream/popular movies, serials, or web series.
Additional categories
Sportspersons, TV personalities also included
The proposed code also includes sportspersons who have represented their country at the international level. This encompasses members of national teams and athletes who have participated in events like the Olympic Games, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. Television personalities who have hosted or anchored programs for at least one season or a minimum of 10 episodes are included, too. Winners and runners-up of prominent competitive programs on television or OTT platforms are classified as celebrities under this framework.
Digital evolution
Virtual avatars recognized
In a nod to the digital age, the proposed code also recognizes virtual characters or realistic computer-generated avatars that influence audiences. This is a significant step toward acknowledging AI-driven or digital personalities within an advertising regulatory framework. The proposal further grants SEBI or any supervisory body recognized by it the power to classify any individual or entity as a celebrity if they believe that person can influence viewers of an advertisement.