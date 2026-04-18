Second 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe' film title drops April 19 2026 Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Get ready, Mahavatar fans: the title of the second film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe drops on April 19, 2026.

The first movie, Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), wowed audiences with its fresh take on Vishnu's avatars and raised the bar for Indian animation.