Second 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe' film title drops April 19 2026
Entertainment
Get ready, Mahavatar fans: the title of the second film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe drops on April 19, 2026.
The first movie, Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), wowed audiences with its fresh take on Vishnu's avatars and raised the bar for Indian animation.
Hombale Films and Kleem Productions tease
Hombale Films and Kleem Productions are back. The teaser hints at more epic storytelling but keeps details under wraps for now.
Composer Sam CS is as the universe expands!