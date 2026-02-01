'Secret Stories: Roslin' trailer out; watch it on your smartphone
"Secret Stories: Roslin," a new Malayalam psychological thriller series, is landing on JioHotstar on February 27, 2026.
The story follows 17-year-old Roslin, whose nightmares about a green-eyed stalker start blending into her real life.
Her parents brush off her fears—until the mysterious figure actually shows up as their guest.
Series available in multiple languages
You can catch the series not just in Malayalam but also in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali—so everyone gets to join the suspense.
Meet the cast and crew
Sanjana Dipu stars as Roslin alongside Meena, Vineeth, Anishma Anilkumar, and Hakkim Shah.
The series is produced by Mathew George under the Central Advertising banner, with Jeethu Joseph making his digital debut as showrunner.
Vinayak Sasikumar wrote it; Sumesh Nandakumar directs; music is by Vishnu Shyam and cinematography by PM Unnikrishnan.