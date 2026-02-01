'Secret Stories: Roslin' trailer out; watch it on your smartphone Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

"Secret Stories: Roslin," a new Malayalam psychological thriller series, is landing on JioHotstar on February 27, 2026.

The story follows 17-year-old Roslin, whose nightmares about a green-eyed stalker start blending into her real life.

Her parents brush off her fears—until the mysterious figure actually shows up as their guest.