Russell Brand's new prison has serious security flaws?
What's the story
Disgraced comedian Russell Brand was moved to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on November 13 after spending a little over a week at HMP Wandsworth in London. However, the prison reportedly has serious security flaws that were flagged by inspectors before his arrival, reported Page Six. An action plan for HMP Littlehey revealed 101 outstanding CCTV issues involving broken CCTV cameras, and damaged external lighting across the prison grounds was also identified as a security concern.
Security concerns
Inspection report highlighted security issues
The inspection report, published on December 4, 2023, highlighted the broken cameras and disrepair to the prison's external lights as a threat to its security.
The action plan submitted by the prison service on January 12, 2024, in response to an inspection conducted between September 4 and September 14 of that year also noted these issues.
Action plan
Target date for repairs set for September 2024
The action plan stated that the 101 outstanding CCTV issues were being managed by the prison's facilities management provider, with progress updates expected every two weeks.
It also noted that contractors had been hired to address the broken external lighting as part of routine maintenance.
The document listed the CCTV repairs as ongoing and set September 2024 as the target date for the lighting work.
Transfer details
Brand was sentenced to over a decade in prison
Brand, 51, was transferred to HMP Littlehey after his conviction for rape and sexual assault in November.
His wife, Laura Brand, 39, confirmed the move during their online show Sunday Service with the Brands.
She appeared alone on the show and assured viewers that she would continue the weekly series despite her husband's absence.
Innocence claim
Brand sent a statement maintaining his innocence
During the episode, Laura read a message from Brand in which he maintained his innocence.
He described the staff at Littlehey as "strong," "kind," and "dedicated."
The message has now prompted an investigation by the UK Ministry of Justice into whether Brand breached prison rules by sending a statement he knew would be made public.
He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.