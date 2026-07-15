'The Conjuring' prequel finds its young Warrens

Wareing is known for his roles in Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) and Perfect (2018).

He has also appeared in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Manifest, and the western series Ransom Canyon.

Meanwhile, Fix made her film debut with Broken Diamonds and has appeared in Kung Fu, High School, and Orphan Black: Echoes.

She also played Gillian Anderson's younger self in Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.