'The Conjuring' prequel finds its young Warrens
What's the story
The Conjuring franchise is set to expand with a prequel film titled The Conjuring: First Communion, featuring younger versions of the iconic paranormal investigator couple, Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren. Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix have been cast as the younger Warrens in this new addition to the horror universe, confirmed Variety. The film will be directed by Rodrigue Huart and co-written by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.
Actor profiles
Who are Wareing and Fix?
Wareing is known for his roles in Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) and Perfect (2018).
He has also appeared in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Manifest, and the western series Ransom Canyon.
Meanwhile, Fix made her film debut with Broken Diamonds and has appeared in Kung Fu, High School, and Orphan Black: Echoes.
She also played Gillian Anderson's younger self in Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.
Release details
'The Conjuring: First Communion' release date
The Conjuring: First Communion is set to be released on September 10, 2027, just in time for the Halloween season.
The film will join the ranks of other successful entries in the Conjuring universe, including The Nun II and The Conjuring: Last Rites, which was released in 2025 and became a major commercial success.