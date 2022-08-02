Entertainment

Farmani Naaz's Shiv bhajans: 'Seek god's forgiveness,' says Muslim cleric

Farmani Naaz's Shiv bhajans: 'Seek god's forgiveness,' says Muslim cleric

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Aug 02, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Farmani Naaz is a former contestant of the reality show, 'Indian Idol'

Farmani Naaz, a Muzaffarnagar-based singer, YouTuber, and former contestant on Indian Idol, has drawn the wrath of the Deoband ulemas (Muslim scholars) for singing a bhajan on Lord Shiva, which turned out to be a hit in the Kanwar Yatra this year. For singing the bhajan, the Deoband ulemas have urged her to seek forgiveness from Allah. Read on to know more about it.

Context Why does this story matter?

The former Indian Idol contestant became an internet sensation after posting her rendition of the Shiv bhajan, titled Har Har Shambhu.

On July 23, she posted the video on YouTube and it has garnered nearly 25L views (at the time of writing).

With nearly 3.9M followers on the video streaming platform, Naaz started singing to be able to afford her ailing son's medical expenses.

Quote Here's what a Deoband ulema said about the issue

Deoband-based Maulana Ishaq Gora said that her bhajan on Lord Shiva is against Islam. "Our religion does not allow us to sing bhajans of other religions." "This is against the sharia as well as the basic tenets of Islam," he said. "But we live in a democracy. Everyone has the right to do the work they like," Gora further stated.

Details 'Music has no religion,' says Naaz

Meanwhile, after a controversy erupted over her bhajan, Naaz requested her followers to not associate music with any religion. Below the Har Har Shambu video on YouTube, she has commented, "Music has no religion. Great singers like Mohammed Rafi have also sung bhajans." "It's my request to everyone to not associate music with any particular religion," she wrote further.

'Apologize to Allah' 'She should ask for forgiveness from God'

On the other hand, The Times of India quoted another Deoband ulema, named Mufti Asad Qasmi, as saying, "You can't just sing any kind of song if you follow Islam." Reacting to Naaz's bhajan on Lord Shiv, he said, "Despite being a Muslim, Naaz is singing bhajans. She should ask for forgiveness from god."

Information Naaz left 'Indian Idol' mid-way

Naaz left Indian Idol 12 mid-way to take care of her son, who had to undergo surgery. She was quoted as saying by The Times of India, "I sing to take care of my four-year-old son, who has an ailment pertaining to his throat. I even had to leave Indian Idol in 2021 despite getting a 'golden ticket'... He's all that matters to me."