'Wasn't anyone's fault': Seema Sajdeh on 'amicable' divorce from Sohail

Designer Seema Sajdeh, who rose to fame through Netflix 's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, recently spoke about her amicable divorce from actor-producer Sohail Khan . The couple separated after more than two decades of marriage. In an interview with Usha Kakade Productions, she revealed that they grew apart and decided to prioritize their family's well-being by parting ways rather than engaging in conflict.

Divorce decision 'We were both very young when we got married...' Sajdeh said, "We were both very young when we got married. I was just 22. As we grew older, we grew in different directions." "Our thoughts changed. Eventually, we realized we were better friends than husband and wife." "It was better to separate than to fight every day. We didn't want to spoil the environment at home. Khit-pit se accha hai (it's better than conflicts)." "We separated amicably, but only as husband and wife. To date, we are a family."

Emotional toll Sajdeh shared emotional impact of divorce and struggles Sajdeh also opened up about the emotional impact of their separation. "No woman fantasizes about or manifests divorce. I did go into depression. And my kids must have too." "It took us several years to reach this conclusion. We were waiting for the right time, especially for our children." She added that they prioritized their children's well-being while making this decision.

New beginnings Sajdeh's journey to independence post-divorce Sajdeh shared her initial fears and adjustments after the divorce. "I was scared of being lonely. I didn't know anything about mobile bills, banking or finances." "Earlier, my father handled these things, and after marriage, Sohail did. Suddenly, I had to learn about life insurance, medical insurance, everything." "As a single woman, I now have to focus more on my business, pay my own bills and take care of my kids."

No blame game 'We never took this decision lightly': Sajdeh When asked about who initiated the separation, Sajdeh emphasized that it wasn't fair to place blame on one person. "A relationship involves two people. Both are responsible for making it work, or not. We never took this decision lightly." "We largely took it keeping our children in mind. We were kids when we got married, and it wasn't anyone's fault."