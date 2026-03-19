'Seetha Payanam' streaming on Sun NXT: Cast, plot, how to watch
Entertainment
Seetha Payanam, a Telugu road-trip romance released on February 14, is now streaming on Sun NXT.
The film marks Aishwarya Arjun's Telugu debut as Seetha, a professional chef traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, with plenty of twists and new faces along the way.
How and where to watch the film
You can catch Seetha Payanam on Sun NXT in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It's a subscription-only stream.
Mixed reviews for the film
The movie has mixed reviews: IMDb rates it 6.3/10.
Critics liked the family message but felt the story was pretty predictable and old-school.