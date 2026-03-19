'Seetha Payanam' streaming on Sun NXT: Cast, plot, how to watch Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Seetha Payanam, a Telugu road-trip romance released on February 14, is now streaming on Sun NXT.

The film marks Aishwarya Arjun's Telugu debut as Seetha, a professional chef traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, with plenty of twists and new faces along the way.