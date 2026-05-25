Segura's 'Bad Thoughts' returns for season 2 on Netflix

'Bad Thoughts' Segura Fox Baltz Pazsitzky

Season two opens with "Bad Impulses," following a secret agent in some pretty wild situations, including virtual reality gone wrong.

Other episodes explore toxic influences, and unconventional love stories.

The cast features Segura alongside Kirk Fox, Tim Baltz, and Christina Pazsitzky.

With music by Pinar Toprak and Gerrit Wunder and visuals by Nicholas Wiesnet, the show keeps its quirky edge, currently holding a 6.2/10 on IMDb.