Segura's 'Bad Thoughts' returns for season 2 on Netflix
Entertainment
Bad Thoughts, the offbeat dark comedy series from Tom Segura, is back for a second season on Netflix.
This time, six new episodes dive into everything from taboo topics and phobias to modern-day fears, all with that signature blend of drama, suspense, and sharp humor.
'Bad Thoughts' Segura Fox Baltz Pazsitzky
Season two opens with "Bad Impulses," following a secret agent in some pretty wild situations, including virtual reality gone wrong.
Other episodes explore toxic influences, and unconventional love stories.
The cast features Segura alongside Kirk Fox, Tim Baltz, and Christina Pazsitzky.
With music by Pinar Toprak and Gerrit Wunder and visuals by Nicholas Wiesnet, the show keeps its quirky edge, currently holding a 6.2/10 on IMDb.