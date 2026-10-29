Selena Gomez-Demi Lovato reunite to recreate Disney hit for campaign
What's the story
Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, former co-stars of the 2009 Disney movie Princess Protection Program, are reuniting for a special collaboration. The duo has recreated the iconic poster from their 2009 film as part of Gomez's Rare Beauty campaign. The new Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle ($50) features the brand's best-selling liquid cheek color in Hope and Virtue shades, along with a blush brush.
Fashion evolution
Updated costumes in the new poster
In the recreated poster, Gomez and Lovato wear gowns and tiaras while sitting on a pile of luggage.
Their outfits have been updated from their original film costumes to reflect their current fashion sense.
Gomez wore an Oscar de la Renta tiered look from the resort 2016 collection, while Lovato donned a Leo Lin yellow embellished mini dress worth $3,295.
Sentimental journey
'The reunion the internet has been manifesting'
In a press release, Rare Beauty said, "The reunion the internet has been manifesting for years is finally here."
Gomez echoed this sentiment, saying, "Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of that history and a chance to celebrate who we are today."
Lovato added, "So being able to connect in this way, in a campaign that feels so nostalgic to both of us, is such a full-circle moment."
Friendship timeline
A look at the duo's friendship over the years
Gomez and Lovato's friendship dates back to 2002 when they met as seven-year-olds auditioning for Barney & Friends.
However, their relationship hasn't always been smooth sailing.
In a 2020 Harper's Bazaar interview, Lovato admitted they had a brief falling-out but still held love for each other.
Despite this, Disney Channel fans were overjoyed in April 2026 when Gomez was seen supporting Lovato at her concert tour.