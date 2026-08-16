Selena Gomez denies defrauding investors in mental health startup

Gomez's attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, has called the allegations "completely meritless, both factually and legally."

He said in a statement to Page Six, "We will vigorously defend these false allegations and indeed are filing a motion to dismiss the baseless claims against her."

The lawsuit alleges that Gomez "ignored" her contractual obligation to "actively build Wondermind as its head of marketing" using her star power.