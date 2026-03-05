Selena Gomez reveals she was 'misdiagnosed' with mental illness

Selena Gomez got real on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, sharing that she was "misdiagnosed" before finally learning she has bipolar disorder. "I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," she said in the episode aired March 3, 2026.

It took her multiple therapists and rehab centers to get Selena talked about how tough it was to get answers—she saw multiple therapists and went through four rehab centers before getting the right diagnosis.

She admitted that even finding a therapist is complicated for her: "And for me to go get a therapist, all of it is so f---ing complicated."

Her husband Benny Blanco can recognize when she's experiencing mania Her husband Benny Blanco, whom she wed in September, said he can recognize when she is experiencing mania.

With his support, Selena says those moments are now managed much faster: "She'll start to realize she's having it after it's happening," Benny said.