Selena Gomez lands bridesmaid role at Taylor Swift's wedding

Mutual support

This is how Swift has described her bond with Gomez

Swift has spoken about their friendship in a 2014 interview with E!. "When your life changes, and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is." "And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that." "Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through."