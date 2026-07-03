Selena Gomez lands bridesmaid role at Taylor Swift's wedding
What's the story
Singer and actor Selena Gomez will be a bridesmaid at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, reported Page Six. The Love Story singer and Kansas City Chiefs player started celebrations with a rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, which will be followed by a grand wedding reception on Friday. Neither Swift nor Gomez's representatives have commented on the news yet.
Friendship history
How did Gomez and Swift's friendship begin?
Gomez and Swift have been friends for nearly two decades, first meeting in 2008 when they were dating Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, respectively. "It was amazing because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," said Gomez in a 2017 interview with KIIS FM UK.
Mutual support
This is how Swift has described her bond with Gomez
Swift has spoken about their friendship in a 2014 interview with E!. "When your life changes, and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is." "And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that." "Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through."
Personal milestones
Swift was also a guest at Gomez's wedding
Swift also delivered a speech at Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, 2025. In a March episode of Blanco's podcast Friends Keep Secrets, Gomez revealed that Swift's song Dorothea is about her. She also mentioned that Swift had penned an unreleased song about their friendship called Family.
Celebrity attendees
Other celebrities invited to the Swift-Kelce wedding
Apart from Gomez and Blanco, the guest list for Swift and Kelce's wedding includes Ed Sheeran, Sombr, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, Haim sisters, Cara Delevingne, Mariska Hargitay, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. The couple has been dating since 2023 and got engaged in August last year.