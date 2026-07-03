Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce quietly wed before MSG celebration?
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are already married, Page Six reported. The couple is said to have exchanged vows in a private ceremony before their upcoming grand celebration at Madison Square Garden (MSG). Despite this, they are still set to host a lavish party for over one thousand guests at MSG on Friday. Notably, such rumors have spread multiple times in the past.
Wedding whispers
No marriage license found
A source close to the couple told Page Six, "They are already married." A Nashville-based music insider also confirmed that they "already got legally married." However, security insiders at Manhattan's City Clerk's Office reportedly stated that there was no record of a marriage license being issued to Swift recently. Under New York law, a marriage license costs $35 and is valid for 60 days with a 24-hour waiting period before the ceremony.
Jet tracking
Flight-tracking data adds to speculation
Another source claimed the couple recently held a private ceremony in Tennessee, where Swift moved at 14 to pursue songwriting. Further fueling the speculation, flight-tracking data revealed that Swift's private jet made a series of notable stops recently. The jet traveled from Nashville to Philadelphia, where Kelce's father Ed lives, then to Tampa, where Swift's father Scott resides, before returning to Nashville. The aircraft stayed there until June 30 before heading back to New York City.
Venue preparations
Meanwhile, preparations for their grand celebration are underway
Meanwhile, preparations at MSG are in full swing for the couple's grand celebration. The venue is being transformed into a garden-themed wonderland with catering from Swift's favorite New York restaurants, including Sartiano's. The event is also expected to feature performances by starry pals like Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney. Ed Sheeran is rumored to perform, while Paul McCartney is expected to attend.