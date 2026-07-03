The couple is set to celebrate at MSG

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce quietly wed before MSG celebration?

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:58 am Jul 03, 202610:58 am

What's the story

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are already married, Page Six reported. The couple is said to have exchanged vows in a private ceremony before their upcoming grand celebration at Madison Square Garden (MSG). Despite this, they are still set to host a lavish party for over one thousand guests at MSG on Friday. Notably, such rumors have spread multiple times in the past.