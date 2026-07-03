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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce quietly wed before MSG celebration?
The couple is set to celebrate at MSG

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce quietly wed before MSG celebration?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 03, 2026
10:58 am
What's the story

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are already married, Page Six reported. The couple is said to have exchanged vows in a private ceremony before their upcoming grand celebration at Madison Square Garden (MSG). Despite this, they are still set to host a lavish party for over one thousand guests at MSG on Friday. Notably, such rumors have spread multiple times in the past.

Wedding whispers

No marriage license found

A source close to the couple told Page Six, "They are already married." A Nashville-based music insider also confirmed that they "already got legally married." However, security insiders at Manhattan's City Clerk's Office reportedly stated that there was no record of a marriage license being issued to Swift recently. Under New York law, a marriage license costs $35 and is valid for 60 days with a 24-hour waiting period before the ceremony.

Jet tracking

Flight-tracking data adds to speculation

Another source claimed the couple recently held a private ceremony in Tennessee, where Swift moved at 14 to pursue songwriting. Further fueling the speculation, flight-tracking data revealed that Swift's private jet made a series of notable stops recently. The jet traveled from Nashville to Philadelphia, where Kelce's father Ed lives, then to Tampa, where Swift's father Scott resides, before returning to Nashville. The aircraft stayed there until June 30 before heading back to New York City.

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Venue preparations

Meanwhile, preparations for their grand celebration are underway

Meanwhile, preparations at MSG are in full swing for the couple's grand celebration. The venue is being transformed into a garden-themed wonderland with catering from Swift's favorite New York restaurants, including Sartiano's. The event is also expected to feature performances by starry pals like Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney. Ed Sheeran is rumored to perform, while Paul McCartney is expected to attend.

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