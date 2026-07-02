Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding schedule to last over 10 hours
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are all set to tie the knot at New York City's Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Friday. The couple's wedding will reportedly span over 10 hours, beginning with a rehearsal dinner on Thursday night. According to Page Six, the festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner for about 100 guests at MSG's Infosys Theater from 6:00pm to 10:30pm ET.
Event timeline
Wedding day to start at 3:30pm
On the wedding day, doors will open for guests at 3:30pm (local time). The cocktail hour will commence at 4:00pm on the 6th-floor concourse, followed by the ceremony at 5:30pm on the arena floor. The reception will begin at 6:30pm and continue until 2:00am. A total of around 1,000 guests are expected to attend this grand celebration.
Security arrangements
Infosys Theater to keep paparazzi at bay
For the rehearsal dinner at Infosys Theater, the estimated 100 guests will enter through the 4 Penn entrance. Insiders told the outlet that the theater, which can accommodate over 5,000 people, is a secure venue that will help keep paparazzi at bay. Ahead of the wedding day, various deliveries have been made to MSG with some boxes even labeled "Garden Party."
Venue speculation
Swift-Kelce announced engagement last August
Swift and Kelce, both 36, announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2025. Following reports last month that the event will be held at MSG, some speculated that it could be a diversion from their real wedding plans. The arena has hosted weddings in the past, and offers guarded entrances, a secure garage, and no windows to keep the couple and celebrity guests away from photographers or camera drones.