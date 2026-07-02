Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding schedule to last over 10 hours

Venue speculation

Swift-Kelce announced engagement last August

Swift and Kelce, both 36, announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2025. Following reports last month that the event will be held at MSG, some speculated that it could be a diversion from their real wedding plans. The arena has hosted weddings in the past, and offers guarded entrances, a secure garage, and no windows to keep the couple and celebrity guests away from photographers or camera drones.