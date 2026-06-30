Did Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce get secretly married? 

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Here's what a celebrity wedding designer had posted

Wedding designer Rishi Patel, who was previously rumored to be involved in Swift and Kelce's wedding, shared an emotional message on Instagram. He wrote, "Today, I asked 23 of my colleagues if when they started in the event industry (span of 7 to 45 years), that they would have ever dreamed or imagined they would be part of what we created today . . .unanimously the answer was no." "I can't wait to share what we created," he added.