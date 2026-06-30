Did Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce get secretly married?
What's the story
Celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to have secretly tied the knot before their upcoming high-profile wedding at Madison Square Garden (MSG) this week. This speculation was fueled by cryptic social media posts from renowned wedding vendors who hinted at working on a once-in-a-lifetime event. However, these rumors have been dismissed as a false alarm, with sources confirming to Page Six that the event was actually for the New York Knicks.
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Here's what a celebrity wedding designer had posted
Wedding designer Rishi Patel, who was previously rumored to be involved in Swift and Kelce's wedding, shared an emotional message on Instagram. He wrote, "Today, I asked 23 of my colleagues if when they started in the event industry (span of 7 to 45 years), that they would have ever dreamed or imagined they would be part of what we created today . . .unanimously the answer was no." "I can't wait to share what we created," he added.
Agency owner's post
Social media agency also hinted at the same
Samantha Roberts, the owner of a social media agency known for orchestrating wedding release rollouts, also hinted at working on the same event. She wrote on her Story, "Tonight was a career highlight," adding that she had dreamed of working on events like the one she did that night. However, celebrity wedding planner Marcy Blum later clarified that the event was not for Swift and Kelce but rather "a fabulous summer party for my favorite client."
Event confirmation
Celebrity wedding planner clears air on viral posts
Blum confirmed to the portal that they were working with their usual crew, including Patel for design, Olivier Cheng for catering, and Allan Zepeda for photos. She mentioned that the high-profile crew and "lots of security" made it look like a Taylor Swift event, but it wasn't. Later, she posted a reel which revealed the event was to honor the NBA champions.
Wedding details
Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce's actual wedding is happening this week
Despite the speculation, Swift and Kelce are indeed set to have their wedding at Madison Square Garden this week. A source previously told Page Six that many in the singer's circle believe the actual vows will be exchanged before the weekend events at the NYC arena. The couple is expected to host a small gathering on Thursday and a grand celebration on Friday with guests including Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, and Cara Delevingne, among others.