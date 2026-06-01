Selvaraj announces 'Manjanathi' collaboration with Ilaiyaraaja at Chennai concert

'Manjanathi' early stage slice of life

Manjanathi is set to be an emotional slice-of-life drama, much like Selvaraj's earlier film Vaazhai.

The project is still in early stages, so cast and crew details are under wraps for now.

Meanwhile, Selvaraj is also busy with a historical film starring Dhanush and featuring music from A. R. Rahman.

His last release was Bison Kaalamaadan, a sports drama about kabaddi player Manathi Ganesh.