Selvaraj announces 'Manjanathi' collaboration with Ilaiyaraaja at Chennai concert
Mari Selvaraj just revealed his next movie, Manjanathi, and it's pretty special: he's working with music legend Ilaiyaraaja for the first time.
The announcement happened at Ilaiyaraaja's concert in Chennai, making it a memorable moment.
This marks Selvaraj's sixth film, produced by Navvi Studios and jointly by Sushant Prasad of Fortune Entertainment, and presented by Divya Mari Selvaraj.
'Manjanathi' early stage slice of life
Manjanathi is set to be an emotional slice-of-life drama, much like Selvaraj's earlier film Vaazhai.
The project is still in early stages, so cast and crew details are under wraps for now.
Meanwhile, Selvaraj is also busy with a historical film starring Dhanush and featuring music from A. R. Rahman.
His last release was Bison Kaalamaadan, a sports drama about kabaddi player Manathi Ganesh.