Sen and Mondal star in Chakraborty's 'The Music Teacher'
Entertainment
Raima Sen and Niranjan Mondal are starring in The Music Teacher, a British-Indian short film by Shrimoyee Chakraborty.
The story centers on a medical student (Mondal) who finds hope through music with the help of his teacher (Sen), inspired by Chakraborty's mother and Bengal's rich musical legacy.
Chakraborty: 'The Music Teacher' love letter
Shrimoyee Chakraborty calls the project, "The Music Teacher is my love letter to my mother, to Rabindra Sangeet, and to Kolkata."
The cast is genuinely excited: Sen says, "I'm excited to work with Niranjan, and thrilled that my friend Parno is taking on a completely different role this time," while Mondal sees it as a big milestone in his acting journey.