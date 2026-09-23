Harvey Weinstein set to be sentenced for sexual assault
What's the story
Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood mogul whose downfall helped ignite the #MeToo movement, is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday (local time) for a felony sex crime, bringing his criminal case in New York to a close, reported The New York Times. The 74-year-old was found guilty last year of committing a criminal sexual act against former production assistant Miriam Haley in his SoHo apartment back in 2006.
Legal proceedings
Prosecutors seeking 20-year sentence for Weinstein
Manhattan prosecutors are seeking a 20-year sentence for Weinstein.
This comes after an appeals court overturned his initial conviction in 2024, which included charges of attacking Haley.
The court ruled that Weinstein was denied a fair trial and ordered a new one.
In this second trial last year, he was convicted again on one count of criminal sexual act against Haley.
However, the jury couldn't agree on another charge, and they acquitted him on a third count.
Trial outcome
Weinstein has denied all charges
Weinstein's third trial earlier this year also ended in a deadlock on the count of raping former aspiring actor Jessica Mann.
Subsequently, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office under Alvin Bragg decided to dismiss the remaining charge against him and won't seek a retrial.
Throughout these proceedings, Weinstein has maintained his innocence and denied all charges in both New York and California.