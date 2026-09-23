Harvey Weinstein set to be sentenced for sexual assault

Manhattan prosecutors are seeking a 20-year sentence for Weinstein.

This comes after an appeals court overturned his initial conviction in 2024, which included charges of attacking Haley.

The court ruled that Weinstein was denied a fair trial and ordered a new one.

In this second trial last year, he was convicted again on one count of criminal sexual act against Haley.

However, the jury couldn't agree on another charge, and they acquitted him on a third count.