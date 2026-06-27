Sequel confirmed for Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'

Sequel details

'It will have double the fun and excitement'

During the success meet, Nidimoru asked the audience if they wanted a sequel, to which they responded enthusiastically. He then confirmed that a second part is indeed happening. "I already have an idea in my mind. The same team will work on it," he said, adding that this was the first time he felt inspired to make another part. "It will have double the fun and double the excitement."