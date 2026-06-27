Sequel confirmed for Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has been a massive hit. To celebrate its success, the team organized a grand event in Vizag where writer Raj Nidimoru (also Prabhu's husband) surprised fans by announcing that a sequel is on the way. The film, directed by Nandini Reddy and co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, Sreemukhi, and Diganth Manchale, set several records for women-led films at the box office.
Sequel details
'It will have double the fun and excitement'
During the success meet, Nidimoru asked the audience if they wanted a sequel, to which they responded enthusiastically. He then confirmed that a second part is indeed happening. "I already have an idea in my mind. The same team will work on it," he said, adding that this was the first time he felt inspired to make another part. "It will have double the fun and double the excitement."
Film's success
Nidimoru on why this success feels different
When asked if the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram felt more special than his previous hits, Nidimoru said it did. He said the film has earned him even greater appreciation than some of his biggest successes, like Stree and The Family Man. "So it is very special... but this one hit home," he added. The film, produced under Prabhu's Tra La La Pictures banner with Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru, marks her return to cinema after a hiatus.
Film details
More about the film and its box office performance
Set against a 1980s backdrop, Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of Swarna (Prabhu), who marries a doctor against his family's wishes. Despite initial rejection, she slowly wins over the household. However, her past soon catches up with her, leading to unexpected hurdles. The film has particularly resonated with women audiences and collected around ₹35cr domestically in its first week and crossed ₹50cr globally.