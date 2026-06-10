Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' to get a sequel
What's the story
Director Keerthiswaran has teased a potential sequel to his 2025 blockbuster Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju. At a recent event, he revealed that he has already pitched an idea for Dude 2 and is awaiting its development into a full-fledged sequel. He said, "I have pitched an idea to Pradeep Ranganathan for Dude 2, which has the spirit of Dude. If it works out, it will be a sequel or a continuation of the film."
Film details
Controversies surrounding 'Dude'
Released in 2025, Dude revolved around cousins Agan and Kural, played by Ranganathan and Baiju, who start an event-planning business together. The film was a major commercial success and marked Ranganathan's third consecutive ₹100 crore grosser after Love Today and Dragon. However, it was not without controversy. Some viewers criticized certain scenes as problematic, including one where a gesture by the female lead is compared to that of an adult film actor.
New venture
Keerthiswaran is currently working on his next
Keerthiswaran also spoke about his next directorial. He said, "I am currently working on a story. It has commercial elements and emotions. The script requires a star, and I have [one] in mind." Although he didn't reveal the actor's name, reports suggest Silambarasan could be the leading man in this upcoming project. While Mythri Movie Makers was initially slated to produce it, talks are now reportedly underway with Sithara Entertainments and AGS Entertainment. The film will likely begin in August.