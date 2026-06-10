Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' to get a sequel

New venture

Keerthiswaran is currently working on his next

Keerthiswaran also spoke about his next directorial. He said, "I am currently working on a story. It has commercial elements and emotions. The script requires a star, and I have [one] in mind." Although he didn't reveal the actor's name, reports suggest Silambarasan could be the leading man in this upcoming project. While Mythri Movie Makers was initially slated to produce it, talks are now reportedly underway with Sithara Entertainments and AGS Entertainment. The film will likely begin in August.