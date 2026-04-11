Sesh Thakur 'Dacoit' opens at ₹13.57cr worldwide and ₹6.50cr India
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action film Dacoit kicked off with an impressive ₹13.57 crore worldwide on its first day.
In India, it pulled in ₹6.50 crore net, mostly thanks to the Telugu version, even though reviews were mixed for the story and music.
Telugu 'Dacoit' ₹5.60cr plus ₹6cr overseas
The Telugu release alone brought in ₹5.60 crore from nearly 1,900 shows with solid turnout.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana topped the charts with ₹5.50 crore, while Karnataka added ₹80 lakh and other regions chipped in too.
International markets contributed a notable ₹6 crore, making Dacoit's debut a win across the board.