Sesh Thakur 'Dacoit' opens at ₹13.57cr worldwide and ₹6.50cr India Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action film Dacoit kicked off with an impressive ₹13.57 crore worldwide on its first day.

In India, it pulled in ₹6.50 crore net, mostly thanks to the Telugu version, even though reviews were mixed for the story and music.