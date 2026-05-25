Seshadri returns to acting after 3 decades, relocated to Mumbai
Meenakshi Seshadri, famous for classics like Damini and Ghayal, is making her return to acting after three decades away.
She shared on Instagram that she's moved back to Mumbai, hoping for roles that truly challenge her and let her grow as an artist.
Grateful for her fans' support, she said she's excited to rediscover acting and is looking forward to meaningful projects.
Seshadri declined offers, self-managing comeback
Seshadri turned down earlier offers because they didn't have enough depth; she's holding out for roles that really matter.
She's managing everything herself (no agents) and even filmed her announcement at her son's Harvard graduation in the US
Calling this new chapter "With hope, passion and positivity," she asked fans for their blessings.
Fellow actor Jackie Shroff has also cheered on her return, which has sparked a lot of buzz among longtime fans.