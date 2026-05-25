Seshadri returns to acting after 3 decades, relocated to Mumbai

Seshadri declined offers, self-managing comeback

Seshadri turned down earlier offers because they didn't have enough depth; she's holding out for roles that really matter.

She's managing everything herself (no agents) and even filmed her announcement at her son's Harvard graduation in the US

Calling this new chapter "With hope, passion and positivity," she asked fans for their blessings.

Fellow actor Jackie Shroff has also cheered on her return, which has sparked a lot of buzz among longtime fans.