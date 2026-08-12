Sethupathi and Tharaneetharan reunite for 'Baththa' 1st-look poster announced
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi is teaming up once again with filmmaker Balaji Tharaneetharan for their new film, Baththa.
Announced today with a retro-themed first-look poster, the movie is being presented by Atlee and produced by Priya Atlee.
Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan previously teamed up for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.
Jose joins 'Baththa' October 1 release
Lijomol Jose joins as the female lead, with music by Sai Abhyankkar.
The cinematography team includes Selva Kumar SK and editor R Kalaivanan.
While plot details are still under wraps, the film is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2026, so keep an eye out for more updates soon!