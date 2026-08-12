Sethupathi and Tharaneetharan reunite for 'Baththa' 1st-look poster announced

Vijay Sethupathi is teaming up once again with filmmaker Balaji Tharaneetharan for their new film, Baththa.

Announced today with a retro-themed first-look poster, the movie is being presented by Atlee and produced by Priya Atlee.

Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan previously teamed up for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.