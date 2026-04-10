Sethupathi shares character reveal for 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' film
Entertainment
The makers of Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku just dropped a new character reveal video.
This period crime thriller is directed by Dayal Padmanabhan and stars Vetri (from Jiivi) as Arivumathi, with a strong supporting cast including Rangaraj Pandey, Brigida, Saravanan, and Maaran.
The reveal was shared by Vijay Sethupathi, adding to the buzz.
'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' enters post production
Filming has wrapped up in Chennai and the movie is now in post-production. Produced by K.V. Sabareesh (2 million Cinemas) with music by Darbuka Siva, the film aims for more than just thrills. Filmmaker Vetrimaran appreciated its first look.
With dialogues co-written by Kavitha Bharathi and Padmanabhan, this one's shaping up to be a thoughtful watch for anyone into crime stories with depth.