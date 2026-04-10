Sethupathi shares character reveal for 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' film

'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' enters post production

Filming has wrapped up in Chennai and the movie is now in post-production. Produced by K.V. Sabareesh (2 million Cinemas) with music by Darbuka Siva, the film aims for more than just thrills. Filmmaker Vetrimaran appreciated its first look.

With dialogues co-written by Kavitha Bharathi and Padmanabhan, this one's shaping up to be a thoughtful watch for anyone into crime stories with depth.