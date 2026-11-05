Sethupathi to be 1st Indian presenter at International Emmy Awards
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi is set to become the first Indian ever to present at the International Emmy Awards, happening in New York on November 23.
It's a proud moment that really shows how far Indian talent has come on the global stage.
International Emmys include Indian nominees
This year's Emmys are also packed with Indian nominees: comedian Vir Das is up for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume, and SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club is nominated for best drama series.
These nods follow big wins for India in recent years, like Delhi Crime and Ekta R. Kapoor, making 2026 another standout year for Indian entertainment worldwide.