Seyfried debuts 'The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd' TIFF
Entertainment
Amanda Seyfried just hit the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to debut her latest film, The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd.
In this one, she plays Karen, a teacher at a max-security prison who forms an unlikely bond with an inmate (played by Scoot McNairy).
The movie digs into themes like crime, punishment, and unexpected connections.
Seyfried embraces complex roles and 'Octet'
Seyfried is known for picking roles that break the mold, and she talked about how Hollywood is finally opening up to more complex stories, especially about older women.
"It's a real privilege," she shared, reflecting on these new opportunities.
Up next, you'll catch her in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Octet with Rachel Zegler: proof she's all in for bold storytelling.