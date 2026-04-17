Seyfried hints 'Mamma Mia! 3' at Tiffany Blue Book Gala
Entertainment
Amanda Seyfried, aka Sophie from the Mamma Mia! movies, just dropped a big hint about a possible third film while at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala on April 16.
There's no official green light yet, but she's feeling optimistic: "It's just interesting that ... it'll happen. I know it's going to happen. If there's a need, you know," she shared.
Cramer: 'Mamma Mia! 3' script finished
The script for Mamma Mia! 3 was finished last year, according to producer Judy Cramer, though filming hasn't started yet.
Seyfried says her castmates are buzzing with ideas and she's all in to return as Sophie, this time possibly exploring motherhood.
Plus, Meryl Streep is interested in coming back as Donna, making fans even more excited for what could be next.