Seyfried hints 'Mamma Mia! 3' at Tiffany Blue Book Gala Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Amanda Seyfried, aka Sophie from the Mamma Mia! movies, just dropped a big hint about a possible third film while at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala on April 16.

There's no official green light yet, but she's feeling optimistic: "It's just interesting that ... it'll happen. I know it's going to happen. If there's a need, you know," she shared.