Seyfried reveals role in 'You Can See Everything' about Holmes
Entertainment
Amanda Seyfried just revealed she had a hidden part in the documentary You Can See Everything, which dropped on October 16, 2026.
Speaking at the New York City premiere of Steps, she admitted feeling "relieved" now that her involvement is public.
The film takes a closer look at Elizabeth Holmes's path to prison for fraud.
Seyfried says project pushed her artistically
Seyfried, who won an Emmy for playing Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout, said stepping into this secret project pushed her artistically and personally.
Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the documentary blends real footage with reenactments, using Seyfried's performance to bring key moments from Holmes's story to life.