'Saiyaara' actor Shaan R Grover to headline comedy 'Junglywood'

Junglywood will combine psychological thrills, dark humor, and unexpected twists to explore the behind-the-scenes of the film industry.

Apart from Grover, Irina Rudakova, Akash R Jagga, and Deepak Kalra will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The film features several newcomers, including Dia Singh, Anoushka Chauhan, Niya Bapalawat, and Twinkle Arora.