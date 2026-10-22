'Saiyaara' actor Shaan R Grover to headline comedy 'Junglywood'
What's the story
Shaan R Grover, who appeared in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, has been roped in as the lead actor for the upcoming Hindi film Junglywood. Variety reported that the movie is backed by Reliance Entertainment and Moon Side Films and will explore nepotism and the hidden truths of the film industry. It is directed by Chand Mohammad.
Film details
Cast of the film
Junglywood will combine psychological thrills, dark humor, and unexpected twists to explore the behind-the-scenes of the film industry.
Apart from Grover, Irina Rudakova, Akash R Jagga, and Deepak Kalra will also be seen in pivotal roles.
The film features several newcomers, including Dia Singh, Anoushka Chauhan, Niya Bapalawat, and Twinkle Arora.
Release details
Grover excited to lead the film
The makers of Junglywood are planning to release the film's trailer by Halloween. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.
Grover's follow-up project after the Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday-led film from 2025 is set to be Tum Mere Ho.
Meanwhile, about Junglywood, he said, "Every actor dreams of headlining their own film...The audience should buckle up for a mysterious adventure."