'Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaaz' review: Heartfelt Punjabi tale
"Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaaz" just dropped on ZEE5, bringing a fresh six-episode story set in colorful Punjab.
The show centers on Ghuppi Singh, a 16-year-old who stutters and loves football—much to the frustration of his dad Harminder, a respected Ragi singer who wants him to stick with family tradition.
Expect plenty of heartfelt moments as Ghuppi tries to balance his own dreams with family expectations.
Finding your own path amid family expectations
Ghuppi's journey is all about finding himself in a home where music rules.
His dad pushes hard for him to become a Ragi singer, but Ghuppi's heart is set on football.
The series digs into generational clashes and figuring out your own path when everyone expects something else from you.
Watch out for Mihir Ahuja and Suvinder Vicky's performances
The cast shines with Mihir Ahuja as Ghuppi and Suvinder Vicky as his dad.
The six-episode series debuts on ZEE5 on February 6, 2026.