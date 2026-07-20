NEET protest: Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar wrote letter to PM Modi
What's the story
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently visited Delhi's Jantar Mantar to show her support for the protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During her visit, she revealed that she and her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking dialogue on the matter. "I only speak up when things have gone too far," she said.
Letter details
They haven't received any reply
Azmi told The Red Mike that they wrote a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to simply initiate a dialogue, adding that they are not going to the press.
She also said they mentioned they won't turn this into a public issue, noting that they are former Rajya Sabha members and are speaking in that capacity, asking him to please just hear them out.
Azmi added they haven't received any response from PM Modi yet.
Protest support
Azmi earlier supported Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
Azmi visited the protest site a few days after she publicly supported climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the Cockroach Janta Party-led movement and went on an indefinite hunger strike.
During her visit, Azmi met Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, who is also currently observing a hunger strike.
In a viral moment, she was seen kissing the hand of a student-activist on hunger strike at the protest site.
Protest details
About the Jantar Mantar protest
The Jantar Mantar protest is primarily about alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demands for Pradhan's resignation.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also sent an open letter to PM Modi on July 4, urging him to break his silence on the protest, which began on June 20.
Other celebrities such as Prakash Raj and Poonam Pandey were also seen at the protest site.
On Monday, the CJP has organized a Sansad Chalo march.