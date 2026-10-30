Shabana Azmi set to attend Kathmandu Film Festival
What's the story
The inaugural Kathmandu Film Festival (KFF), running from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1 in Nepal, will feature veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi and film critic/historian Marco Müller among the guests. The three-day event is organized by Kathmandu Metropolitan City and will showcase 40 movies from 14 countries under various categories including Nepal Panorama Shorts, International Panorama, a selection of restored Nepali features, and open-air screenings.
Festival goals
International Panorama will showcase contemporary independent cinema
The KFF aims to promote Nepali and international independent cinema while strengthening cultural ties.
"The International Panorama is a curated showcase of global, contemporary and independent cinema that represents powerful stories, unique voices and distinct cultural perspectives," said Ramyata Limbu, KFF's artistic director.
"The Nepal Panorama shorts feature diverse and compelling stories about Nepal by emerging local talent."
Special screenings
Retrospective of restored Nepali films from the 1970s and 1980s
The festival will also feature a special section dedicated to Nepal's film history, with a retrospective of restored titles from the 1970s and 1980s.
This includes Kumari, which is credited as Nepal's first color feature.
A separate program will focus on Yamagata, Japan, a city that shares Kathmandu's UNESCO Creative City of Film designation.
This showcase celebrates the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Japan.
Festival activities
Everything to know about KFF
The KFF will take place at various venues such as Basantapur, City Hall, Nepal Tourism Board, Jai Nepal Cinema, and Taragaon.
In addition to film screenings, the festival will also host a heritage walk, master classes with filmmakers, and conversations.
Prizes will be awarded in the youth video challenge and Nepal Panorama sections.
Screenings are free, though some events require prior booking.