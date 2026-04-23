Shade raises $14 million in Khosla Ventures-led round, total $20 million
Entertainment
Shade, a New York-based startup launched in 2024 by Brandon Fan and Emerson Dove, has raised $14 million in fresh funding led by Khosla Ventures and others, bringing its total to $20 million.
Shade's platform helps creative teams easily find, organize, and manage huge media libraries without the usual hassle.
Shade: plain-language search, transcripts, no-code plans
Shade lets users search for specific video moments using plain language and instantly interact with files: no waiting for big downloads.
It also auto-generates transcripts and makes team feedback easy with timestamped comments.
Up next: Shade plans to support more media types and launch no-code tools so creatives can automate their workflows without needing tech skills.