Shagun Sharma to lead new Colors TV show
What's the story
Actor Shagun Sharma, who recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, is set to lead a new untitled fiction show on Colors TV, according to Bollywood Hungama sources. The project is currently in pre-production and will go on floors in Mumbai soon. While the channel and makers have not yet revealed the title or storyline of the show, sources have confirmed that Sharma has been signed on as the female lead.
Injuries
Her 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' injuries
Sharma has been in the news lately, especially after pictures from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 surfaced online.
The images showed her injuries sustained while performing high-risk stunts for the show, which went viral.
She also sparked speculation about her next project, with several reports suggesting she was in talks for a new television venture.
Career transition
Sharma's television journey
Sharma has been around in the TV industry for years now.
She is known for Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, and Sasural Genda Phool 2.
An official announcement regarding the show's title, storyline, premiere date, and remaining cast is awaited.