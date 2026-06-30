Shah gives inside look at ₹100cr Mumbai's Malabar Hill home Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Actress Madhoo Shah, known for Roja and Phool Aur Kaante, just gave everyone a look inside her stunning ₹100 crore home in Mumbai's Malabar Hill.

The place stands out with its earthy tones, Victorian-inspired decor from her family's London days, and a mix of antiques and vintage collectibles that give it both elegance and old-school charm.